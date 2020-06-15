Despite the detection of six positive COVID 19 cases on the Enchantment of the Seas, the Chief Medical Officer expresses confidence in using the cruise ship to quarantine returning nationals, saying continuous adjustments would be made to the process along the way. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
CRUISESHIP QUARANTINE
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
