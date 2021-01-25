Crime Wrap

The TTPS swoops down on popular Port of Spain Nightclub and charge 96 attendees including people from upscale areas, foreigners and children of well-known families.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The TTPS swoops down on popular Port of Spain Nightclub and charge 96 attendees including people from upscale areas...
It was smooth voting in Arima and Cunupia, where the PNM's Dr. Juliet Bernard and Rasheed Ali, went up against the UNC's Sheldon Garcia and Richard Sukdeo.
The sun has set on the 2021 Tobago House of Assembly elections and tonight the EBC is debunking the notion of any discrepancies in the process.
Family and Friends today gathered to celebrate the life of former Minister in the People's Partnership Government Cliffton De Couteau.
Smooth, quick and COVID-compliant. That's how the two competing political parties and voters described the process in the Morne Coco / Alyce Glen, Diego Martin district.