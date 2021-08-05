Crime Wrap

Trade Union representatives are speaking out following their meeting with the heads of the various business chambers on Tuesday on the topic of COVID vaccination and the workplace, and they have good news to report! On TV6's Morning Edition ...
Health officials in Tobago are monitoring the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tobago and Acting County Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Tiffany Hoyte says the continuous increase in cases and deaths comes as no surprise. Dr. Hoyte spoke during the Division of Health's weekly media briefing, on Thursday.