Two men have been held with High-Powered weapons and police foiled the kidnapping of a 15 year-old girl.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID 19 ICU 98% Capacity

COVID 19 ICU 98% Capacity

While capacity in the parallel healthcare system which was set up to treat the COVID-19 virus is increasing, the space for those requiring intensive care is extremely limited.

Johnson On 4TH Term As TTCA President

Johnson On 4TH Term As TTCA President

Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association president Sonja Johnson is satisfied with what her organisation was able to achieve in terms of competitions despite covid-19 and wants it to continue that way and probably even grow amid the pandemic.

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

Two men have been held with High-Powered weapons and police foiled the kidnapping of a 15 year-old girl.