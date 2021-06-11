A man is ordered to stay away from his niece.

And, officers from the Western Division... seize drugs, guns and ammunition, during... several anti-crime exercises .

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A man is ordered to stay away from his niece...

Tobago Insulted

Tobago Insulted

Writer and performer Kyle Hernandez of Trinidad is receiving death threats, following a performance he did on local television station WESN, where he seemed to insult not only Tobagonians but the national bird of the island.

Elderly Turned Away

Elderly Turned Away

A number of elderly persons in Tobago 60 years and older, who were not registered to be vaccinated, were turned away for a second day at the three health centres on the island.

Smooth Process 2nd Doses Begin

Smooth Process 2nd Doses Begin

Five thousand and Ninety three Sinoharm vaccines have been administered which resulted in over159 thousand persons in T&T either being partially or fully vaccinated against COVID 19.