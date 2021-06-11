Crime Wrap Jun 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man is ordered to stay away from his niece. And, officers from the Western Division... seize drugs, guns and ammunition, during... several anti-crime exercises . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Imbert: 30 000 Jobs, Cost Of IMF Borrowing Government maintains it would not be borrowing money from the International Monetary Fund. Crime Wrap A man is ordered to stay away from his niece... Tobago Insulted Writer and performer Kyle Hernandez of Trinidad is receiving death threats, following a performance he did on local television station WESN, where he seemed to insult not only Tobagonians but the national bird of the island. Elderly Turned Away A number of elderly persons in Tobago 60 years and older, who were not registered to be vaccinated, were turned away for a second day at the three health centres on the island. Day 2 Of Alphabetical Vaccination, NWRHA Friday was day number two of the alphabetical system for walk-ins to get COVID-19 vaccines. Smooth Process 2nd Doses Begin Five thousand and Ninety three Sinoharm vaccines have been administered which resulted in over159 thousand persons in T&T either being partially or fully vaccinated against COVID 19. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.