The search is on for two fishermen, after thieves reportedly took the boat they were on.

And, a man charged with marijuana possession, is denied bail.

Over $2 Million In Losses

Owner of Seahorse Inn and former President of the Breakfast, Restaurant and Tourism Association Nicholas Hardwicke said, with the continued closure of his restaurant for the past three months, he has suffered over $2 million in losses. 

Crime Wrap

And, a man charged with marijuana possession, is denied bail.