CRIME WRAP

No bail for a man charged with stealing a police vehicle, a prisons officer is charged with marijuana possession and police seize a rifle, ammunition and drugs in Pleasantville.
Automotive Dealers are tonight happy that the government is once again allowing them to do business, However they are concerned about the many challenges that lie ahead
The Ministry of Health is reporting an increase in COVID cases over the last few days, as the country prepares for a further reopening of the economy as well as the reopening of our borders on Saturday.
As the Windies aim to wrap up the T20 series, the Windies women already sealed the One Day International series 3-0 with two games to spare against Pakistan.
A welcome day for manufacturers as almost all were able to reopen their doors.
