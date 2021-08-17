Crime Wrap Aug 17, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people are accused of getting violent with police, while being arrested on drug charges. And, a Tobago fisherman is charged with sexually penetrating a 14-year-old girl. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU COVID Horror Story One woman is telling her story, about the treated meted out to her as a COVID-19 patient, at… Crime Wrap Two people are accused of getting violent with police, while being arrested on drug charges. Over $180 Million Paid Over $180 million in payments have been disbursed to persons who properties have been acquir… Maxi Taxi Drivers Share COVID Concerns Route 2 maxi taxi drivers at City Gate are concerned about several problems they say stem fr… KPB: Inequitable Access To Vaccines For Poor Children In a mere few hours, what scientist describe as a lifesaving mechanism, the COVID vaccine, w… COVID-19 Vaccinations For Students COVID-19 vaccination for students in Tobago begins on Wednesday. The Division of Health, Wel… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 17th August 2021COVID Horror StoryCrime WrapBeyond The Tape : Monday 16th August 2021KPB: Inequitable Access To Vaccines For Poor ChildrenPM DISAPPOINTED WITH VACCINATION NUMBERSOver $180 Million PaidI Have Seen Children DieCrime WrapTobago Flood