Five years after she was killed the case of the murder of a Japanese pannist is now closed.

And, a prison escapes custody, but freedom did not last very long.

140 Body Cameras For Police

The National Security Minister told the Parliament on Friday that body cameras for the Police Service as assigned to units and divisions in the Police Service by the top cop as opposed to individual police officers.

TTPS Receive Boxing Equipment

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has announced that they've signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control.