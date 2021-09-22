No bail for evangelist charged with sexual offences against two minors, police seize a large quantity of marijuana in Maracas Bay and an Avocat man has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the state.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

No bail for evangelist charged with sexual offences against two minors, police seize a large…

Hoteliers On The Brink

Hoteliers On The Brink

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis says it is not fair to say that hoteliers have not been assiste…