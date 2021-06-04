Police are investigating two murders that took place on Corpus Christi morning

More in tonight's crime wrap.

Corpus Christi Under Extended Curfew

A Corpus Chrisit with a difference celebrated during an extended 19-hour lockdown, as was the Indian Arrival Day Holiday on Monday during the current State of Emergency.

Health Watch: A Synopsis On Sinopharm

Sinopharm is one of the vaccines being used to inoculate the population.

The Ministry of Health is seeking to provide more information on the WHO approved vaccine which is produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products

Culture Workers Get Priority

Cultural Workers such as event managers, bandleaders, artistes, and pan men will be given priority access to vaccinations and travel exemptions to leave and re-enter the country

Crime Wrap

