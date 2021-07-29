Crime Wrap Jul 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An 18-year-old man is shot and killed by police, in Penal. And, a man is arrested, in Port of Spain, as police say they found cocaine in the car he was driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Tobago Crime Wrap Police exercises were conducted in Tobago East and West, with arrests made in connection wit… Thompson Family Best Wishes On Friday Cherelle Thompson will be competing in the Women's 50 metre freestyle at the Olymp… Crime Wrap An 18-year-old man is shot and killed by police, in Penal. 70% Of Bar Workers Vaccinated The Barkeepers and Operators Association is putting the country, and the authorities on noti… Your Best Self Travel is picking up again after a long pandemic lull, but for people with serious financial… Retrial For Convict In Murder Of Annamunthodo The Appeal Court has ordered a retrial for Marlon King, the man convicted with the 2006 murd… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.