An alleged sex predator gets bail, cops find guns and ammo, and guess who visited the commissioner.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRIAN LEWIS ON MARATHON WALK

BRIAN LEWIS ON MARATHON WALK

TTOC president Brian Lewis says things are coming along smoothly as his organisation prepares for a marathon walk this Sunday.

SOCA MONARCH NAME CHANGE

SOCA MONARCH NAME CHANGE

The Soca Monarch Competition is definitely happening but first, a quick name change, this comes from the Creative Director Simon Baptiste who was interviewed on TV6's Morning Edition.

ROWLEY ON ZIPLINE

ROWLEY ON ZIPLINE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come out in defence of the now controversial zipline project.

PM: NEW COVID STRAIN WAS EXPECTED

PM: NEW COVID STRAIN WAS EXPECTED

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is urging citizens to keep their guards up in relation to the COVID-19 virus. His comments come on the heels of the arrival of the new strain in T&T.

HARRY'S WATERPARK ON VERGE OF CLOSING

HARRY'S WATERPARK ON VERGE OF CLOSING

One popular water-park in South Trinidad is on the verge of shutting down due to extended COVID-restrictions keeping their doors closed.

Harry's Waterpark in Tabaquite has been closed since March of last year.