A man remains hospitalised, following an officer-involved shooting in Port of Spain.

While police are investigating two separate murders -- one in Couva, the other in Point Fortin.

TOBAGO SOE

Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew.

UNC CALLS FOR ANTIGEN TESTS TO BE SOLD

The Minister of Health says 'no' but the United National Congress is calling on the Ministry to make Rapid Antigen Tests available for commercial import and sale to members of the public.

OPEN BACK COUNTRY DR ROWLEY

As government contemplates extending the State of Emergency, One taxi driver is calling on the Prime Minister to open back the country NOW.

NCRHA TRANSFERS MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

Some medical professionals have been transferred from the Couva Hospital back into the regular healthcare system by the North Central Regional Health Authority.