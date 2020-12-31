Before we get into tonight's crime wrap we take the time to remind you of an event exactly one year ago. It was mayhem in the capital city as four men from Sea Lots went on a shooting spree opening fire on the Blanchisseuse Taxi Stand on Prince and George Streets, Port of Spain killing 53 year old Lystra Hernandez-Patterson and injuring nine others. The gunmen were killed in a shootout with police later that day. One year later in tonight's crime wrap officers take guns off the street and some have come in for praise from the commissioner.
Today marks the end of a decade and the start of a new one. Our reporter Sharla Kistow and cameraman Brandon Benoit were on the streets of Port of Spain to find out your new year's plans.
For those of you thinking about beautifying the sky with fireworks tonight... The Fireworks Use Sufferers group is pleading with you to consider using the silent alternatives.
As 2020 draws to a close, the Prime Minister is expressing optimism for the New Year with regard to the new vaccines for Covid19. And as he said the Government will be initiating its road map to recovery from the economic impact of Covid19, he acknowledged it will not be an easy task. The Opposition Leader, however, says as 2020 draws to a close, our country is at a crossroads in our history.
Ole Year's Day is usually a time of reflection and planning and for the Police Social and Welfare Association, there's only one thing at the top of their list. Executive members say officers are still working on 2013 wages and are calling on the authorities to pay up.
On Tuesday (December 29th), the Central Bank's Monetary Policy Announcement said that while …