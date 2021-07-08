CRIME WRAP

A police officer is among three charged for gun trafficking and breaching curfew. A Champ Fleurs man is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and police seize a quantity of marijuana in South Trinidad.
It's been one month since a variety of endangered birds were abducted from the Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust.
Caribbean Airlines says there is still no definitive position on the number of staff that will be laid off, ahead of the Company's restructuring exercise.
There continues to be a rise in domestic violence cases in Tobago, during this COVID-19 pandemic. This from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, information relayed by Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
Don't bend the laws, it will hurt people - the call from one Minister of Government as establishments previously known to be restaurants open as groceries, selling warm meals.
The Employers Consultative Association offers a national voice on issues affecting the Employer community. The ECA represents employers on State Boards including the National Insurance Board.
