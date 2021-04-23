Crime Wrap

More guns and ammo takes off the streets, six fined for going to the beach and 15 arrested for illegally vending, the details ahead.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
More guns and ammo takes off the streets, six fined for going to the beach and 15 arrested f…
The United States Embassy in Port of Spain is tonight responding directly to statements this…
A 29-year-old man has been charged with, the murder of Gasparillo businessman, Anand Maharaj.
There are now four cases of the P1 or "Brazilian" COVID-19 variant, in this country.
Watson Duke says the management of... the Water and Sewage AUthority needs to focus MORE on.…