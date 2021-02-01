Three dozen people have been held as authorities bust a party "Down De Islands."

While police have seized a number of guns, in separate incidents.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR ANDREA BHARATT

The search for missing Arima woman Andrea Bharatt intensified on Monday.

Five men have now been held in connection with the kidnapping of the 22-year old woman.

HDC Home Distribution

Fifty-eight people collected keys to their brand new HDC homes Monday morning.

The latest handing over took place at Lexus Villas, formerly Harmony Hall, in Marabella.

Showtime COVID Carnival

The idea of not having a carnival for 2021 has been accepted by some and debated by others. There have been talks of a virtual carnival.

A Hero Left Homeless

In 2011, Owen Anthony Stapleton was hailed a hero, as he jumped into the muddy waters of the East Dry River to save a drowning woman.

AstraZeneca Vaccine Not Second Class Says PAHO

Trinidad and Tobago has been approved for the AstraZeneca vaccine because there is a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine and decisions have to be made about who gets Pfzier, and who gets other vaccines, says the WHO./PAHO representative to this country.