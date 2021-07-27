Three Venezuelans have been arrested for tampering with an ATM Machine and a police inspector has been charged with transferring his weapon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A society that sweeps trauma under the carpet, resulting in complex issues.
One Opposition MP says diplomacy is needed to address the ongoing travel restrictions being placed on travellers from Trinidad and Tobago to destinations in and outside of the Caribbean...
They have entertained us for decades with their performances.
But, they've been doing it without a place to call home.
In the wake of Monday's tragic fire which claimed the lives of three children trapped in their burning home, Social Development Minister Donna Cox is calling on the nation to pray for the Burke family.
Tobago has recorded its first confirmed case of the Gamma variant, (also known as the Brazilian or P1 variant).
Twenty five persons received free sight saving surgery after being faced with medical costs they just could not meet.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 3 Children Perish In Maraval House Fire
- House fire kills 3 children in Maraval
- Tech Talk
- Children's Authority saddened by tragedy... will support family
- Beyond the Tape Monday 26th July 2021
- Lifeguard Upset
- Ministers extends condolences to family and friends of Maraval fire victims
- Crime Wrap
- Diversification And PPGPL
- Morning Edition: 27th July, 2021