Three Venezuelans have been arrested for tampering with an ATM Machine and a police inspector has been charged with transferring his weapon.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Minister On Fatal Fire: Pray For Family

Minister On Fatal Fire: Pray For Family

In the wake of Monday's tragic fire which claimed the lives of three children trapped in their burning home, Social Development Minister Donna Cox is calling on the nation to pray for the Burke family.

House Call

House Call

Twenty five persons received free sight saving surgery after being faced with medical costs they just could not meet.