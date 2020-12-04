Police have seized various quantities of marijuana, cocaine and cash.
They've also arrested, several people between Thursday and Friday.
Alicia Boucher has the Crime Wrap.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Guyana will be T&T's first opponent as Concacaf on Friday confirmed the schedule for the eagerly anticipated regional qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Some security workers gathered outside their employer's offices on Friday to voice their frustration.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription