Police were kept busy across the country over the weekend, making several arrests and issuing dozens of tickets, just three days into the new year. Among those arrested- a prisons officer, charged with possession of prohibited articles. Rynessa Cutting has a wrap.
Crime Wrap: Prison Officer Among Several Arrested In 2021
Rynessa Cutting
