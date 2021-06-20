A suspect linked to a fire which was set in a bar in San Fernando in March, has been arrested and charged. Police have caught several people breaking curfew...and a man is to appear in court charged with multiple counts of housebreaking and larceny. Alicia Boucher has the details in tonight's Crime Wrap.

Morning News Brief: 21st, June, 2021

Energy Minister Stuart Young says he has no problem meeting OWTU President General Ancel Roget and says Patriotic Energies and Technologies can still bid to take over the Point-a-Pierre refinery.

Crime Wrap: June 20th

New NIHERST Board Appointed

President Paula Mae Weekes has appointed a new board to the National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (NIHERST).

Sangre Grande Sanitised

Father's Day was spent in under more quiet conditions than usual because of the extended curfew in effect. But the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation has taken the lockdown period to combat the spread of COVID-19 through a sanitisation programme. Here's Alicia Boucher with the details.

Young Willing To Meet With Roget

