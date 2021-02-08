Marijuana trees destroyed, men are held for guns and a man is knocked down on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. Here’s the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Face To Face Schooling Resumes

Face To Face Schooling Resumes

Face-to-face schooling resumed for several thousand students across the nation on Monday, in the first stage of the Ministry of Education's phased re-opening of schools.

Education Secretary Visits Tobago Schools

Education Secretary Visits Tobago Schools

The new Education Secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack and a team of technocrats visited a number of secondary schools across Tobago on Monday, as TTUTA was expressing its concerns about issues that still needed to be addressed as students were allowed back into the classroom.

Kite Surfing Preview

Kite Surfing Preview

The winds were kicking up over the weekend, especially in the Columbus Channel on the South Coast of Los Iros.