Marijuana trees destroyed, men are held for guns and a man is knocked down on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. Here’s the details.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On this latest installment of the Morning Edition, how many more is the question on the lips…
An autopsy on the body of Andrea Bharratt comes back inconclusive as a prime suspect in her case dies at hospital.
Marijuana trees destroyed, men are held for guns and a man is knocked down on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
Face-to-face schooling resumed for several thousand students across the nation on Monday, in the first stage of the Ministry of Education's phased re-opening of schools.
The new Education Secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack and a team of technocrats visited a number of secondary schools across Tobago on Monday, as TTUTA was expressing its concerns about issues that still needed to be addressed as students were allowed back into the classroom.
The winds were kicking up over the weekend, especially in the Columbus Channel on the South Coast of Los Iros.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- TV6 Exclusive: One on One with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi
- Ramesh Says Sorry To The Prime Minister
- Beyond The Tape: Monday 8th February 2021
- Natural Immunity VS Vaccination
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th February 2021
- DSS Founder in Custody After Hospital Discharge
- Autopsy Inconclusive: Mr 70 Charges Dies
- Women's group calls for Government & Opposition to work together on legislation against Gender Based Violence
- UNC Renews Call For Young to Resign
- Education Secretary Visits Tobago Schools