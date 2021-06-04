Two Holidays this week meant two days of extended curfew hours.
And, with more curfew hours came more arrests of people caught breaching the curfew.
On Thursday, scores of people were arrested.
Alicia Boucher has the details.
Two Holidays this week meant two days of extended curfew hours.
And, with more curfew hours came more arrests of people caught breaching the curfew.
On Thursday, scores of people were arrested.
Alicia Boucher has the details.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We've heard the announcement by the Tourism Ministry that cultural workers are to get priority access to vaccines and travel exemptions.
89-year- old dance and cultural icon, Torrance Mohammed was laid to rest, Friday.
Two Holidays this week meant two days of extended curfew hours.
A Wrightson Road shoot-out less than a mile away from the Central Police Station brings the threat of reprisal.
United National Congress Senator -- Damian Lyder is calling on National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds to review the COVID-19 regulations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription