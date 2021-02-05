Illegal vendors in the capital city find themselves in handcuffs, while a suspect has been charged with a robbery that happened, last month.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On Friday's installment of TV6's Morning Edition, what are your suggestions for the Protecti…
Deputy Political Leader of the PDP Farley Augustine is tonight saying all roads leads to the court's on Monday following Thursday's failed vote and suspension of the Assembly by the Clerk Myna Mcloud.
The Police Commissioner says don't blame the police where the granting of bail is concerned as he commented on one suspect in the Andrea Bharrat case having multiple charges and is out on bail.
PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine told members of the media today she is happy for the intervention of the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley in efforts to break the THA election deadlock.
So thus far we've introduced you to the juniors in gymnastics, we raise the bar higher to the level fives at the Team Work Gym
It appears the only way forward for the Tobago House of Assembly, besides the amendments announced by the Prime Minister Wednesday, is before the court's.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Andrea Bharrat's Body Found In Aripo
- Suspected Arson
- Beyond The Tape: Monday 4th February 2021
- TV6 speaks with Superintendent Roger Alexander on Andrea Bharatt
- Tracy On Suspension
- Don't Blame Police Where Bail Is Concerned Says TTPS
- Vigil for Andrea Bharatt
- Farley On Suspension
- Morning Edition: 4th February, 2021
- Beyond the Tape : Wednesday 03rd February 2021