A Malabar man has been charged for the murder of an Arouca businessman

and police seize over $100, thousand worth of marijuana in Maracas St Joseph.

Policeman's wife fed-up of abuse

The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. 

A call to be more vigilant

The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.