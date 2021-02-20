An attempted kidnapping, retirees relieved of charity money, and an elderly woman is robbed of five dollars. Here's tonight's crime wrap.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley On PM To Meet

Farley On PM To Meet

But the Deputy Political Leader of the PDP, which won six seats in the election, says Dr Rowley now wanting to meet with all Assemblymen on the election deadlock is a slap in the face and nothing more than a PR stunt.

UNC: T&T Far From Herd Immunity

UNC: T&T Far From Herd Immunity

However, The Opposition is today claiming that the Minister of Health has not adequately safeguarded the lives and livelihoods of citizens.