Crime Wrap: 18th May, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three men -- including a Special Reserve Police officer, appear before the Scarborough Magistrates Court, And, four people are arrested in Oropune, as police recover a number of stolen items. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Morning Edition: 20th May, 2021 We got a perspective on how things have gone so far for businesses in various parts of the country since the commencement of the SOE. State of Emergency to be extended by three months The House of Representatives is to meet next week, to debate an extension of the State of Em… Couple Waiting 2 weeks For Results A Barrackpore couple has been in home isolation for the past two weeks after taking COVID-19 tests earlier this month. Crime Wrap: 19th May, 2021 Some people have been questioning 9 pm being the start time for the curfew, and whether anyone is actually out at that time. Partially Vaccinated Person Contracts COVID, Dies One person who received a single dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine, did in fact contract the virus and subsequently died. Treating With The Homeless Under The SOE You may remember the C-19 shelter at Riverside Plaza which was built to accommodate a larger amount of street dwellers in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles Articles2 COVID DeathsJr Doctors Want More ProtectionFamily Torn Apart: 1 dead, 2 In HospitalCouple Waiting 2 weeks For ResultsMorning Edition: 19th May, 2021Beyond the Tape Wednesday 19th May 2021Trini Heads Johns Hopkins InitiativePartially Vaccinated Person Contracts COVID, DiesMoonilal's Change Of Heart On SinopharmBeyond the Tape Tuesday 18th May 2021