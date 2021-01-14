The Moriah Station remains open, A Nigerian national detained for attention to ship cocaine to India and Thailand and a Penal man gets 30 days hard labour for stealing a bike.

CRBC: Gov’t Intervention Needed On Shipping Charges

We're being warned again that the cost of manufacturing is going up. The latest organisation to sound the alarm is the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers which is linking it to a decision TT dollars. CRBC fears this could lead to a shortage of goods and is calling on the government to intervene.

Crime Wrap: 14th January, 2021

Food Crisis Looming

One food distributor forewarns of an almost 35 percent hike in the price of foods in the next three months if there is no intervention in Forex matters and an overhauling of food production in T&T.

Quest For Good Health

Time to get some Health advice in our Quest for Good Health segment. Here’s Dr. Marisa Nimrod.