Crime Wrap: 11th March, 2021

A Venezuelan is among three men arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department for Warehouse Breaking and Larceny.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Progressive Democratic Patriots met yesterday on the counter-proposal submitted by the P…
Local sailor Andrew Lewis held a farewell conference today as he heads overseas to continue his training ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
The father of Andrea Bharatt was in Tobago earlier today at the Port mall, along with members of the Candlelight Movement, calling on Tobagonians to sign a petition for the implementation of measures that would allow women and girls to protect themselves from criminals.
A Venezuelan is among three men arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department for Warehouse Breaking and Larceny.
In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country.
It’s a false start yet again.
As, for the third successive time the premier track and field tournament for young Caribbean athletes, the Carifta Games has been postponed...
The new tentative date is August 13th-15th, later this year.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Andrea’s Dad In Tobago
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 10th March 2021
- Naparima Girls & Hillview Top Cape 2020
- Andrew Lewis Leaving For Olympics
- Beyond the Tape Tuesday 09th March 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 08th March 2021
- President finally speaks on missing murdered women
- Taxi Drivers Roll out Uniforms, Safety Features
- Morning Edition: 11th March, 2021
- UNC Petition To Repeal Procurement Legislation