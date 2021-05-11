A Rousillac man appears in court, charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Five men are charged in connection two separate robberies.

And, police seize marijuana in Valsayn.

Morning Edition: 12th May, 2021

Muslims locally are preparing to mark the end of the month of Ramadan which signals the arrival of the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal.