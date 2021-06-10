Crime Wrap: 10th June, 2021 Jun 10, 2021 Jun 10, 2021 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Arima man is charged with killing his wife. A Point Fortin man is charged with fraud.And, a food run during curfew hours, ends in prison time for another Point Fortin man. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond the Tape Friday 11th June 2021 Trini-Born Operatic Singer To Be Awarded A Guinness World Record Trinidad-born Neil Latchman is To Be Awarded the Guinness World Record for his Performance in Ladakh, India for “Highest Operatic Harp Performance” in the Himalayan mountains. Morning Edition: 11th June, 2021 It was presented on Wednesday by the Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. We were joined by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning via Zoom. Morning News Brief: 11th June, 2021 The Ministry of Health introduced an alphabetical system to better manage walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination drive "not organised" TV6 reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh spoke with persons at the Princes Town District Heal… Crime Wrap: 10th June, 2021 An Arima man is charged with killing his wife.A Point Fortin man is charged with fraud.And, a food run during curfew hours, ends in prison time for another Point Fortin man. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesHinds says if COVID had a face it would be the UNCBeyond The Tape: Thursday 10th June 2021Elderly turned away: 50 vaccines per Health CentreMorning News Brief: 11th June, 2021Vaccination drive "not organised"Morning Edition: 11th June, 2021Trini-Born Operatic Singer To Be Awarded A Guinness World RecordDay 1 of alphabetical vaccine system, hundreds turned awayVaccinate to operate says TracyProposal For Inclusion Of Informal Workers In NIS