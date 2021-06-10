Crime Wrap: 10th June, 2021

An Arima man is charged with killing his wife.

A Point Fortin man is charged with fraud.

And, a food run during curfew hours, ends in prison time for another Point Fortin man.

It was presented on Wednesday by the Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. We were joined by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning via Zoom.

