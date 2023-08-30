Criminal elements have been and continue to impact the delivery of utility services. This acknowledgement from Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, who says, utility providers are now coming up against these challenges every day. He says his Ministry is now set to have discussions with the Minister of National Security, with respect to getting police back-up for workers. Rynessa Cutting reports.

