Water woes, access roads and organisational leadership are just some of the issues that handicap business in East Trinidad. That's the assessment of the President of the Eastern Business Merchants Association, Ricardo Mohammed who says these problems need to be addressed for the community to move forward.Tv6's Nicole M Romany reports.

