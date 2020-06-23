The Cross Rhodes Freedom Project is calling on the Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples to think about what it calls "intangible benefits" of the removal of the Christopher Columbus monuments. According to the activist group, the issue is one affecting a wider cross-section of people, and it doesn't see the link between the statue's removal and reparations. Alicia Boucher explains.
CRFP Responds To Hernandez On Columbus Statue
Alicia Boucher
