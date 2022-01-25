CREEK COMPLAINTS

As the investigation into the failure of the Mosquito Creek segment of the Point-Fortin highway project continues, one environmental group is pleading with the government to heed certain recommendations it has been making.
President of the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group says for the past two years they have been writing and urging the ministry of works and NIDCO to do the necessary drainage work needed to reduce the damage to the rich parallel eco-systems.
