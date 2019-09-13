Members of the Couva/Point Lisas community, creditors and stakeholders met this morning in a bid to get the Arcelor Mittal plant back up and running. Three years ago the company closed operations at its Point Lisas plant and left hundreds of workers on the breadline. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Creditors Meet on Arcelor Mittal
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Municipal Police officers are getting half of a uniform, and there's no clear cut system in place, for, disciplinary action to be taken against them.
A tribute in the Lower House, today, for Former Speaker Dr Linda Baboolal.
The Chief Justice isn't in the clear yet and neither is the Prime Minister.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Another Hotel Incident
- Tourists Claim Terrible Stay; Hotel Claims Terrible
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 12th September 2019
- Moonilal Says He Didn't Offer Marlene Silk
- Dr. Terry Ali on Ahye’s Ban
- A Pain in the Eye
- Dr. Linda Baboolal Passes
- Morning Edition September 13th 2019
- AG Al-Rawi: Marlene told me Kamla told her
- AG says LRC produced draft paper on sedition issue