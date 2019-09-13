Members of the Couva/Point Lisas community, creditors and stakeholders met this morning in a bid to get the Arcelor Mittal plant back up and running. Three years ago the company closed operations at its Point Lisas plant and left hundreds of workers on the breadline. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

