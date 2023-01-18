Government is still in the process of establishing an Independent Authority for the regulation of Co-operatives and Credit Unions in Trinidad and Tobago. According to the Financial Intelligence Unit, there has been an increase in suspicious transactions in the sector, which is worth close to 18 billion TT. Rynessa Cutting has more.

