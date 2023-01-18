Government is still in the process of establishing an Independent Authority for the regulation of Co-operatives and Credit Unions in Trinidad and Tobago. According to the Financial Intelligence Unit, there has been an increase in suspicious transactions in the sector, which is worth close to 18 billion TT. Rynessa Cutting has more.
CREDIT UNIONS & CO OPS WORTH ALMOST $18BN TT
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two local companies are getting much needed funds from the Inter-American Development Bank, …
The Government spent some $600 million over the one billion cap it had placed on the fuel su…
The United National Congress says now is not the time to impose an increase on a public util…
The Regulated Industries Commission has come under fire from former politician Jack Warner a…
Government is still in the process of establishing an Independent Authority for the regulati…
One Criminologist suggests throwing out the template and conducting 'needs assessments' in v…