The full teams have been named for the competition which is expected to begin on August 18th. Protocols on how the event is expected to take place are yet to be revealed. However, with teams laying out their full lineup for the competition it seems organizers are not far off from getting the tournament fully staged in T&T.

YOUNG: PLEASE BEAR WITH US

Minister of National Security Stuart Young is satisfied that the country has returned to some level of normalcy and attributes this to the good work that has been done thus far.

FUAD ABU BAKR: GARY WOULD BE SUED

Leader of the New National Vision Fuad Abu Bakr would be taking legal action against Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, after he was arrested following last Tuesday's unrest.

WHARF FISHERMEN UPSET

King's Wharf Fishermen were left outraged today after they say a planned meeting with Udecott was cancelled at the last minute.