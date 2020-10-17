Some food aid has been given to the Crowe family in Chase Village by the Ministry of Social Development. This after the entire roof of their home was blown off earlier this week by a funnel cloud which is being referred to by the Ministry and others as a "mini tornado." And there is a promise for assistance to repair the house. Alicia Boucher has more.
Cox Visits Tornado Affected Family
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Seven persons have been arrested for breaching Covid Regulations, during a DSS Registration in Tobago.
The East Port of Spain Development Company, which falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has donated some much-needed electronic devices to pupils of Excel Beetham Estate Government Primary School.
Some food aid has been given to the Crowe family in Chase Village by the Ministry of Social Development.
We've been told to wear our masks, but during today's Ministry of Health briefing we were given more information as to exactly how a mask should be constructed, and how it should fit... so your mask is probably just not good enough.
The Police were kept busy overnight, following five separate shooting incidents... which resulted in six persons losing their lives.
Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard is taking issue with Chief Justice Ivor Archie over his recent warning that the criminal justice system is near collapse.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 12th October 2020
- Beyond The Tape: Friday 16th October 2020
- PSA President Watson Duke sends message to RHAs
- PM Rowley: T&T a humane neighbour
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 15th October 2020
- Devant to contest UNC internal elections
- CAL's New Houston Route Delayed By Pandemic
- UK to T&T: Let your citizens come home
- Unicomer Donates Laptops To Top 11 SEA Students
- Tobago Economy Is Dying Under COVID Restrictions