To supplement children who are registered under the School Feeding Programme, the government contracted NAMDEVCO to provide fresh produce to those households, as students continue their online schooling from home. Minister of Social Development Donna Cox visited the company's packing house to get a better idea on the process amid some complaints by recipients. Here's Alicia Boucher with the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Give The Gift Of Emergency Housing This Xmas

Give The Gift Of Emergency Housing This Xmas

The ‘Is There Not A Cause Foundation’, ITNAC, is just about four hundred thousand dollar short of paying off for a property they've been providing as emergency housing for persons in need...