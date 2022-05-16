Coach Reynold Cox is seeing promising signs in his boxing camp despite both Faith Ramnath and Tiana Guy being knocked out in the first round of the Women's World Boxing Championships. He says both athletes are a work in progress as they look forward to the Commonwealth Games in July.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CAPTAINS PREVIEW 4 DAY

CAPTAINS PREVIEW 4 DAY

The six captains have been talking up their team's chances as we eagerly prepare for the res…

TOBAGO'S THIRD MURDER

TOBAGO'S THIRD MURDER

Trinidad artiste, 27 year-old N'Kosi Bovell aka Fari Dan, was shot execution-style on Sunday…