Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said that police had to intervene and speak to officials of the two main political parties after large crowds were seen contravening Public Health guidelines. He said he wants good sense to prevail tomorrow during celebrations when the election results are known. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Covid19 Vs Election Rallies
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Motorcades replaced the traditional party rallies today as social distancing prompted a new normal as candidates had to utilised responsible means of targeting support for Monday's General election.
The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram assured citizens that the risk of COVID-19 spread is at the Cluster stage and not Community stage..
