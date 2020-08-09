Covid19 Vs Election Rallies

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said that police had to intervene and speak to officials of the two main political parties after large crowds were seen contravening Public Health guidelines. He said he wants good sense to prevail tomorrow during celebrations when the election results are known. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

Motorcades replaced the traditional party rallies today as social distancing prompted a new normal as candidates had to utilised responsible means of targeting support for Monday's General election.

We continue with our Unmasking the Vote segment, where we speak with the people on the ground, to get a feel of where their minds are at ahead of the general election.