Seven more people have tested positive on Friday as compared to Thursday, buy how have daily coronavirus infections been fluctuating since T&T recorded its first local case? Well find out in our COVID & you segment with Urvashi.

Duke At SFGH

PSA President, Watson Duke, says he's giving the government two weeks to get its act together, and treat health workers fairly.

COVID & You

Bartering School Books

Students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels in Tobago are being given an opportunity to barter their used school books in exchange for books they need.