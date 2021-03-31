After months of anticipation, a shipment of vaccines from the COVAX facility landed in T&T just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and is now safe in storage at our C-40 centre. The Ministry of Health assures that the vaccines are in good condition and ready to be pushed out to the public come next Tuesday, there is however, one problem. Rynessa Cutting reports.
COVID Vaccines Close To Expiry
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nine time national Triathalon champion turned event promoter Jason Gooding is advocating for more sporting events to take place in this country, but with strict health guidelines.
24 Venezuelans have been detained by police in Penal and a Sangre Grande man has been charged with the murder of his brother.
It's a bold statement, but he's standing by it. President of the Registered Nurses Association...
A Princes Town family has started their own movement to encourage citizens to follow the COVID-19 public health regulations.