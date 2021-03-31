After months of anticipation, a shipment of vaccines from the COVAX facility landed in T&T just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and is now safe in storage at our C-40 centre. The Ministry of Health assures that the vaccines are in good condition and ready to be pushed out to the public come next Tuesday, there is however, one problem. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jason Gooding On Sporting Events

Jason Gooding On Sporting Events

Nine time national Triathalon champion turned event promoter Jason Gooding is advocating for more sporting events to take place in this country, but with strict health guidelines.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

24 Venezuelans have been detained by police in Penal and a Sangre Grande man has been charged with the murder of his brother.

We Can All Be COVID Busters

We Can All Be COVID Busters

A Princes Town family has started their own movement to encourage citizens to follow the COVID-19 public health regulations.