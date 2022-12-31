As the world is experiencing some deja vu with the US and the UK moving to impose Covid travel restrictions on those travelling from China in the first week of the New Year....the Prime Minister says the Government will be ramping up its covid vaccination programme in 2023.
He says who will be the focus of that programme in his New Year's Day Message...as the Health Ministry said earlier this week that as of December 20th.....4,283 people died from Covid 19 in Trnidad and Tobago.
Juhel Browne reports.