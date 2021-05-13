COVID deaths are continuing to rise, reaching a record 21 today with the majority of the victims being females.
We have the latest from Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine.
Eid-ul-Fitr is usually a celebration involving gatherings. But this year, similar to 2020, Muslims have been asked to mark the religious occasion in their homes with only their immediate families.
Although the Islamic community and those who celebrate this occasion are unable to do so once again in the traditional way; we remain connected through our love for this sacred celebration.
Lotto operators under the National Lotteries Control Board have been deemed 'essential workers'...a status many other businesses would be happy to acquire in order to sustain their livelihood.
A somber time for a second year, as Eid observances were hampered by covid19 restrictions and the passing of Tableland ASJA Mosque's Imam Nazrudeen Mohammed.
The Central Bank has put in place a new moratorium to ease the stresses associated with loan payment during the second lockdown which has been having financial impacts on families and businesses - but certain conditions apply
