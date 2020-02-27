Days after the country's annual peak in international arrivals, the Government takes a decision to update travel restrictions. Persons entering T&T from Japan, Iran, Italy, Korea and Singapore join those from China who must wait 14-days before being allowed entry. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
COVID19 Travel Restriction Updated
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
