The holiday season usually brings extra goodwill and cheer, but the ministry of Health is warning that this holiday season is expected to also bring a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Ministry is once again urging the population to resist the urge to celebrate irresponsibly, by staying at home this Christmas season. Rynessa Cutting reports.
COVID Spike Expected For Xmas, New Year's
Rynessa Cutting
