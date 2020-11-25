The holiday season usually brings extra goodwill and cheer, but the ministry of Health is warning that this holiday season is expected to also bring a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Ministry is once again urging the population to resist the urge to celebrate irresponsibly, by staying at home this Christmas season. Rynessa Cutting reports.
COVID Spike Expected For Christmas, New Year's
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Following up on our conversation yesterday, November 25th, 2020 with Attorney General Faris …
The Prisons Officers Association has said it's confused about claims by the attorney general…
Pregnant women have contracted COVID-19 and many have succumbed to the virus thankfully, thi…
The Attorney General says contrary to what some people have been saying, the the government …
Today the world has stood still as, he came to this planet six decades ago, born to play foo…
Even the streets had a lot to say about the former global superstar, Diego Maradona.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Dennie's Funeral Home speaks about sitting corpse (Full Interview)
- Sitting In Peace
- Venezuelans re-enter illegally, again!
- Father and son murdered in Diego Martin - Adlay Lewis and Che Lewis
- Grenadian Woman Wants To Go Home
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 25th November 2020
- PM Rowley: THA 2021 election will take place under Covid-19 health protocols
- Who Has To Clean The Usine Pond?
- UNC raises Trafigura in the Senate
- PM Slams Critics Of Migrant Treatment